The Abcs Of Repairing Your Issue With Credit

Raise your hand if you were one of the millions of people who promised yourself you'd only use your credit cards for an emergency. Everyone who read this just raised their hand, and that's because no one takes on a line of credit with the intent of falling into debt. It happens, though and then it's all downhill unless you take the steps to fix your credit score. Here's how you can do it.

Be careful about which collection accounts you pay off. With the current way the credit reporting system is structured, paying off a collection agency may actually lower your score because the date of last activity will be reset. A paid collection has no less of an impact on your score than an open collection. This resetting of the date of last activity also means the seven year reporting clock will restart. If you can wait out a collection agency, do it.

Repairing your credit can take some time, but you can hasten the process by prioritizing your debts, particularly those that are in arrears. High interest rate accounts should be paid off as quickly as possible to avoid wasting money on interest payments rather than reducing the actual balance of your debt. If you have one or two accounts with a low balance, consider paying them off in a lump sum. Once that's done, you can have them removed from your credit report.

In order to repair your credit you're going to have to make a lot of cut backs. What you want to do is limit yourself from going out so much as eating out costs a lot more than eating in. Try your best to stock up on food when you see deals at stores, this can help you save some extra money you can use towards getting out of debt and fixing your credit.

Realizing that you've dug yourself a deep credit hole can sometimes be depressing. But, the fact that your taking steps to repair your credit is a good thing. At least your eyes are open, and you realize what you have to do now in order to get back on your feet. It's easy to get into debt, but not impossible to get out. Just keep a positive outlook, and do what is necessary to get out of debt. Remember, the sooner you get yourself out of debt and repair your credit, the sooner you can start spending your money on other things.

Report good information to credit repot agencies to help increase your score. If you have a job that is not listed, have it added to show job stability and increased income. If you owe taxes and have paid them on time, have that information added as well, to show that you do have the ability to pay debts.

Life happens, but once you are in trouble with your credit it's important to maintain good financial habits. Late payments not only ruin your credit score, but also cost you money that you probably can't afford to spend. Sticking to a budget will also help you to get all your payments in on time. If you're spending more than you're earning you'll always be getting poorer instead of richer.

If you are in serious credit card debt and are trying to improve your credit score, get rid of all of your credit cards except one. This allows you to streamline the process of paying your monthly bill and prevents you from charging more onto cards that already have high balances.

If you are trying to repair your credit and you are filing a dispute about an incorrect reporting item, be sure to include as much information as possible in your dispute. The more information the credit reporting agency has on your dispute, the faster it can be dealt with and the sooner your credit score will increase.

When seeking outside resources to help you repair your credit, it is wise to remember that not all nonprofit credit counseling organization are created equally. Even though some of these organizations claim non-profit status, that does not mean they will be either free, affordable, or even legitimate. Hiding behind their non-profit mask, some charge exorbitant fees or pressure those who use their services to make "voluntary" contributions.

To reduce your overall credit card debt and repair your credit score consider taking a personal loan from a loved one such as a parent. Once your cards are paid off lock them away and do not use again. Be sure to make timely payments to your loved one. They may be more forgiving than a credit agency, but you do not want to put an additional strain on the relationship.

When selecting a credit repair company to help you out, be wary of any who tell you they're going to remove your bad credit, late payments, bankruptcy filings or repossessions. Those items will be on your record for the rest of your life and cannot be removed no matter what is done.

At the end of the day, getting out of a bad credit situation is all about arming yourself with the proper information to do so. The net is riddled with misinformation and half-truths so heed this information wisely and use it to pull yourself up by the bootstraps so you can experience a life bereft of bad credit.