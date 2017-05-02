Possibly Bankruptcy Is Not The Right Choice For You?

Having to file for personal bankruptcy can really make you feel like a number, or another faceless statistic in financial turmoil. With proper guidance, however, you can face this difficult time with your head held high, knowing that you have a brighter financial future ahead of you. This article aims to be that proper guidance.

Laws regarding bankruptcy vary by state, so you need to find a lawyer that can walk you through the entire process and help keep your rights protected. In several cases, you can keep your car and your home, but it's your attorney that will tell you what rights you have, what you can keep, and what you will need to surrender.

Do your research before choosing a bankruptcy lawyer. Take advantage of free consultations, and meet with several different lawyers before picking one to work with. Make sure that you choose an experienced attorney who is knowledgeable about the local laws, the preferences of trustees, and has a good working relationship with local judges.

Seriously consider if bankruptcy is the right choice for you. If you do not owe too much in credit card debt and medical bills, you might be able to handle the debts yourself with credit counselors and payment arrangements. Bankruptcy can be a serious financial choice, so make sure you consider all your options carefully.

Make certain that you comprehend the differences between Chapters 7 and 13. All debt will be eliminated with Chapter 7. This type of bankruptcy ends any relationship you might have with creditors. If however you enter Chapter 13, you will go into a five year repayment program prior to your debts dissolving entirely. It's important to know what differences come with every type of bankruptcy. This will let you find out what's best for you.

Be fully educated about the rules of bankruptcy. If the courts were to find that you have disregarded any of the rules in place, your petition could be dismissed. Laws prohibit picking and choosing some debts to pay off prior to filing for bankruptcy. Family members cannot be paid off within one year of filing and creditors are limited to ninety days.

As you are working to make the decision to file for personal bankruptcy, remember that it will affect your life for at least the next ten years. Bankruptcy should be used as a last resort and the decision to file not taken lightly. Carefully weigh your options before you make any decisions.

Knowing that you are required to disclose anything that you have sold, given away or transferred in the two years prior to filing can help you avoid a costly mistake. Full disclosure is required. Not disclosing everything can land you in jail or a discharge of your personal bankruptcy petition.

Look into proper timing. You can keep your tax refund even when filing bankruptcy. You have to time it just right to do so. Wait until after your tax form has been processed, and you have received your tax return. One of the sneakiest things that a trustee does is to take an income tax return that debtors rely on. Waiting can keep that money in your pocket.

If your income exceeds your obligations, you should not seek bankruptcy protection. It can seem like bankruptcy can be an easy way to avoid paying back your debts, however it leaves a serious mark in your credit report that can last between seven and ten years.

Continue to pay certain bills. Once you file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, you won't receive any more collection calls, and you may cease to receive certain bills. Remember that you are still under obligation to pay for your 'secured possessions', such as your home or vehicle, or you may lose them.

You should now be better prepared for the plethora of decisions that you will face, if you have decided to go through with bankruptcy. Use all of the tips and advice that were included in this article, to help walk you through the long process of filing personal bankruptcy, the best way possible.