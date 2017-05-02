Is Insolvency The Best Option For You?

All too often, people find themselves in financial difficulties for one reason or another. One solution that they may consider is filing for personal bankruptcy. Anyone who is contemplating this step needs to know some important information before they make their decision. This article will provide that information.

Keep your debts to a minimum prior to filing. If you are planning on filing for bankruptcy, don't run up your debts. Your recent history will be checked by judges and creditors, and if it is deemed that you are trying to cheat the system, you may not be able to wipe out those debts. You will be viewed most favorably, if you can demonstrate that you have changed your spending habits.

If you're going to file bankruptcy, you need an attorney. Filing for bankruptcy is a complicated procedure, and you may not be aware of all the ins and outs. An attorney that specializes in personal bankruptcy, can help guide you and make sure that your filing happens properly.

See what you can find out. Each state does have varying laws on the subject of bankruptcy. Because of this, it is important that you meet with a specialized lawyer to discuss whether bankruptcy is right for you. Generally, initial consultations are free to you so you are able to determine which path you should head down at no cost.

Meet with many different attorneys before making any decision on one. To do this, you must start looking well in advance of when you need to file. If you wait until the last minute, you will not have the time to find an attorney that will give you good advice, and one that is easy to work with.

Make sure that you pay all of your bills on time, since this will contribute to 35 percent of what is on your credit report. This looks good if you are trying to rebuild your credit after you have had to file for bankruptcy. Making on-time payments will increase your credit score.

Be honest. Don't try to hide debts or money, because if you are found out, your entire bankruptcy filing can be revoked, and you could face jail time. Just be honest about what your financial life is like, and your lawyer should be able to help you make smart choices.

Do not hide assets while you are preparing to go through a bankruptcy. It may be tempting to take a home and/or other property and place it in a spouse's name, but if you get caught doing that you will face charges for fraud. The penalties being jail time and/or fines.

Before you consider filing for bankruptcy, you should make a pre-determination if bankruptcy may be the right choice. First, make a list of all income, including, salary, child support, alimony, rent and any other sources you may have. Then, make a list of your bills. These would include mortgage, rent, car payments, monthly credit card payments, groceries and gas. If your monthly bill total is more than the income you bring in, it may be time to seek the advice of a bankruptcy attorney, who can help you make the final decision.

Keep in mind that your credit is not necessarily ruined just because you have filed for bankruptcy. But, it is important once you have filed for bankruptcy, that you properly manage your finances. This is the only way that you are going to be able to rebuild your credit the right way.

Get a secured credit card after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. A secured card requires you to put down money in order to open the account. However, if you use the card responsibly and pay it off every month, you can raise your credit score. So, within a few years of filing, your credit will be good enough to get you into an apartment or allow you to purchase a new vehicle.

See what your options are. Just because you stop receiving bills when you file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, doesn't mean you are off the hook for paying them. Although you don't have to pay every bill if you cannot afford to, it is especially important to keep up with payments for any possessions you hope to keep, like your home and auto.

If you want to try to avoid bankruptcy, you have to do everything you can to reduce your expenses. Sit down and write-up every expense you have for the month and start slashing. It does not matter how small, even the buck you spend at the coffee machine helps and adds up.

This article should have made it clear that there is plenty of help out there for someone who wants to file for bankruptcy. With an open mind, you will be able to soon get the help you need to help your financial situation.